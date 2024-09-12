New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 323.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $169.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $166.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $172.98.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.