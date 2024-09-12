New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of BATS:DISV opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

