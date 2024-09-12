New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,280,000 after buying an additional 1,282,817 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,596,000 after buying an additional 890,764 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,287,000 after buying an additional 843,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after acquiring an additional 756,464 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $183.84 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $188.47. The firm has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

