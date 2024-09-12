New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $80.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average is $79.44.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

