New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $62,000 Investment in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 137,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 518,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 167,543 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, BlackBarn Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth $4,488,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 11.63. The firm has a market cap of $805.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.22. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.96.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $371.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.11 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.92%.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

