New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,391 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $75.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.82. The company has a market cap of $118.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

