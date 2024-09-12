NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $33,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NEE stock opened at $83.43 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $83.57. The firm has a market cap of $171.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

