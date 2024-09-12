NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NNAVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the August 15th total of 43,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NextNav Stock Up 2.7 %

NNAVW stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.50. 25,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,548. NextNav has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service.

