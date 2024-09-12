Nicholas Investment Partners LP Boosts Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares during the quarter. Onto Innovation comprises about 1.3% of Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.12% of Onto Innovation worth $12,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 404,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,863,000 after purchasing an additional 132,661 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $264,231.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $194.13 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.09 and a beta of 1.37. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $108.98 and a one year high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $242.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 18.50%. Onto Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

