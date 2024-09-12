Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys Shares of 113,934 Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,227,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.23% of Vericel as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter valued at $1,826,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Vericel by 6.2% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Vericel by 3.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vericel by 51.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 611,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after buying an additional 207,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vericel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter.

VCEL stock opened at $43.70 on Thursday. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,370.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.59 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $67,568.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $67,568.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph Anthony Mara, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at $721,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,291 shares of company stock worth $2,329,169 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

VCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Vericel in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.75.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

