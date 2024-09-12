Nicholas Investment Partners LP Makes New $3.68 Million Investment in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 20,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.07% of AeroVironment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares in the company, valued at $16,904,723.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,305 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

AVAV opened at $183.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 82.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.32. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.67 and a fifty-two week high of $224.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.18 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Baird R W upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVAV

About AeroVironment

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.