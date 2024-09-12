Nicholas Investment Partners LP Reduces Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lessened its holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,189 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Confluent were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFLT. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Confluent by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $4,912,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,561,071.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Confluent news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 22,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $497,035.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 555,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,039,706.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $4,912,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,561,071.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 533,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,074,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Confluent to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Confluent from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Confluent in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Confluent from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

Confluent Stock Up 0.5 %

CFLT stock opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 0.89. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $234.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. Research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

