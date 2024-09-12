Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 10,475 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 94,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,475 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,758,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,339,000 after buying an additional 824,636 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,538,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,112,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,165,000 after acquiring an additional 717,242 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,440,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,170,000 after purchasing an additional 395,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $160,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares in the company, valued at $267,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $160,710.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Russell Curley sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $387,500.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,356.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,265 shares of company stock worth $1,700,391 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $76.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.27.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $78.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $85.96.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.04. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $771.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

