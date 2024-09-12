Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 30,287 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lowered its position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,287 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.27% of ArcBest worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ArcBest from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen cut their price target on ArcBest from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Salvatore A. Abbate acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.93 per share, with a total value of $103,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,344.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ArcBest Price Performance

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $98.83 on Thursday. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $86.93 and a 12-month high of $153.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). ArcBest had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Stories

