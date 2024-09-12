Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 40,531 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,531 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Trex were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Trex by 1,744.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trex by 305.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TREX. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Trex from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

Trex stock opened at $63.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.59 and a 1-year high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. Trex had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 33.53%. Trex’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

