Nicholas Investment Partners LP Takes $2.86 Million Position in Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 150,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.50% of Silence Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 232,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,063 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 526,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 290,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

SLN stock opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. Silence Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The firm has a market cap of $555.50 million, a PE ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.10). Silence Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 222.44% and a negative return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics plc will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silence Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.20.

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

