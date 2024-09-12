Nicholas Investment Partners LP Takes $4.86 Million Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 114,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,863,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP owned about 0.16% of Steven Madden as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth about $19,846,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Steven Madden by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,560,000 after buying an additional 150,852 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Steven Madden by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,856,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,472,000 after buying an additional 146,324 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth about $5,834,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 463,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,468,000 after buying an additional 75,034 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHOO stock opened at $43.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.08. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $523.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.15 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 34.71%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHOO. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

