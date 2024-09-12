Nicole Marie Frechette Acquires 4,950 Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Stock

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette acquired 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,022.75.

Baytex Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

BTE traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$4.15. 4,115,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,599,223. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$3.92 and a 12-month high of C$6.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.79. The firm has a market cap of C$3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.03). Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.04 billion. Analysts predict that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.4199475 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.04%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.35.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

