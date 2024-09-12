Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC) Announces $0.05 Final Dividend

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other Nine Entertainment news, insider Michael(Mike) Sneesby bought 125,765 shares of Nine Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.35 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of A$169,782.75 ($113,188.50). Company insiders own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Limited engages in the broadcasting and program production businesses across free to air television, video on demand, and metropolitan radio networks in Australia. It operates through Broadcasting, Digital and Publishing, Domain Group, and Stan segments. The company provides television services under the brands, including 9Network, Channel 9, 9Gem, 9Go!, 9Life, and 9Rush; video on demand platform under 9Now brand; radio stations under 2GB, 3AW, 4BC, and 6PR brands; and publishes newspapers, news-inserted magazines, digital, and events, as well as nine.com.au, a site of news, lifestyle, sport, and entertainment content.

