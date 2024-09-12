NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Acquires New Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 150,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INDI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 7.5 %

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $3.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.66. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. indie Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at $238,834.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 356,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,320. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on INDI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

indie Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Articles

