NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Makes New $624,000 Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,534 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 301.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,827 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of NetEase by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 56,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NetEase from $104.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $78.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.64. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.85 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $10.43. NetEase had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $25.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.82%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

