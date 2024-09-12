NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Makes New Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 731 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

DVN opened at $39.93 on Thursday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $39.02 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

