NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Takes $2.44 Million Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,831 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000. Nutanix accounts for about 0.7% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,087,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,378,000 after buying an additional 346,414 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 17,257,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,014,000 after buying an additional 300,942 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,908,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,830,000 after buying an additional 3,809,981 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,358,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,024,000 after buying an additional 985,421 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,988,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,196,000 after buying an additional 462,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

NTNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,205.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average of $58.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -861.14, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.19. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $73.69.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

