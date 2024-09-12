NioCorp Developments (NB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, September 13th.

NioCorp Developments Price Performance

Shares of NB opened at $1.86 on Thursday. NioCorp Developments has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $68.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.01 and a beta of -0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19.

Get NioCorp Developments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

About NioCorp Developments

(Get Free Report)

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.