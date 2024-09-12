NiSource (NYSE:NI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.58

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.58 and last traded at $33.56, with a volume of 97294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NiSource Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.51.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in NiSource by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 389,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 169,532 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NiSource by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,181,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in NiSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,140,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

