NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Down 81.4% in August

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 81.4% from the August 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NN Group Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS NNGRY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,461. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.56. NN Group has a twelve month low of $15.32 and a twelve month high of $25.49.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.5461 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.