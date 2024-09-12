noco-noco Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNC) Short Interest Update

noco-noco Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 934,200 shares, an increase of 313.2% from the August 15th total of 226,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
noco-noco Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ NCNC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 270,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,050. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. noco-noco has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.30.
noco-noco Company Profile
