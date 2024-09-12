noco-noco Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNC) Short Interest Update

noco-noco Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 934,200 shares, an increase of 313.2% from the August 15th total of 226,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

noco-noco Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NCNC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. 270,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,050. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. noco-noco has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.30.

noco-noco Company Profile

noco-noco Inc operates as an early-stage decarbonization solution provider in Asia. The company engages in manufacturing and leasing battery products, including batteries and BEVs to commercial transportation companies, and of ESS to renewable power plants and other power plants requiring grid stabilization and backup power; and the provision of carbon abatement solutions for landowners and carbon credit sales.

