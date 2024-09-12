Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 881.3% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Norsk Hydro ASA Stock Up 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:NHYDY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,432. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $6.98.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.11%. Equities analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Hydro Bauxite & Alumina, Hydro Aluminium Metal, Hydro Metal Markets, Hydro Extrusions, and Hydro Energy segments.

