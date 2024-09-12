North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron acquired 3,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$24.15 per share, with a total value of C$72,460.80.

Martin Robert Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

On Friday, August 9th, Martin Robert Ferron purchased 7,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$23.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$165,900.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Martin Robert Ferron purchased 12,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.45 per share, with a total value of C$317,400.00.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 0.3 %

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$24.43 on Thursday. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$23.59 and a 12 month high of C$34.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.33. The stock has a market cap of C$653.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.24.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Free Report ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C$0.06. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of C$276.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 4.0581395 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NOA shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ventum Financial reduced their target price on North American Construction Group from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on North American Construction Group from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NOA

About North American Construction Group

(Get Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy civil construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company operates Heavy Equipment – Canada, Heavy Equipment – Australia, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.