Northamber (LON:NAR) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Northamber plc (LON:NAR – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35.24 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35.24 ($0.46). 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 12,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36 ($0.47).

Northamber Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of £9.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,800.00 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 36.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 39.47.

About Northamber

(Get Free Report)

Northamber plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of computer hardware, computer printers and peripheral products, computer telephony products, and other electronic transmission equipment in the United Kingdom. The company offers audio visual products, such as collaboration and conferencing, connectivity and control, interactive displays, lighting, live solutions, professional audio and displays, projection, and security and thermal solutions; and computer accessories and components, dictation, disk and memory, laptop/desktop PCs, mice and keyboards, monitors, tablets and virtual desktop.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northamber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northamber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.