Notcoin Self Reported Market Cap Tops $787.79 Million (NOT)

Notcoin (NOT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Notcoin has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Notcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Notcoin has a total market capitalization of $787.79 million and $77.95 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Notcoin Profile

Notcoin was first traded on December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,423,008 tokens. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin. The official website for Notcoin is notco.in.

Notcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,423,008.2429. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00780044 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 163 active market(s) with $94,525,291.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

