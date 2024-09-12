Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $174.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $170.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NUE. Argus raised Nucor to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Nucor from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $187.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.00.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $137.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.29. Nucor has a 1 year low of $133.42 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,379,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its stake in Nucor by 52.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $1,847,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Nucor by 86.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

