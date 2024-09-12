Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $82.25 and last traded at $82.25. 110,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 395,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.63.

Specifically, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $264,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,936,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NUVL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Lifesci Capital raised Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Nuvalent Trading Down 3.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUVL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Nuvalent by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,212,000 after buying an additional 72,222 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuvalent by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,735,000 after acquiring an additional 454,540 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. increased its stake in Nuvalent by 2,390.5% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,436,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,266 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its position in Nuvalent by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,951,000 after purchasing an additional 502,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 3.5% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 696,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,845,000 after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Featured Articles

