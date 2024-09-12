Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:JCE traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.37. 4,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,110. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.35. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a 52-week low of $11.64 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

