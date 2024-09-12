Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2867 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIAX remained flat at $14.69 on Thursday. 6,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,623. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $14.80.

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

