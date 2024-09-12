Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSEARCA:DIAX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2867 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:DIAX remained flat at $14.69 on Thursday. 6,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,623. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $14.80.
Nuveen Dow 30 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
