Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0685 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE NMCO traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $11.90. 6,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,080. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

