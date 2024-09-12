Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:JRS)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:JRS opened at $9.05 on Thursday. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.82.

About Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

