Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) vs. Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT) Critical Comparison

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) and Pixie Dust Technologies (NASDAQ:PXDT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Nuwellis and Pixie Dust Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuwellis -232.24% -1,716.60% -245.90% Pixie Dust Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Nuwellis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Pixie Dust Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Nuwellis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuwellis 0 1 1 1 3.00 Pixie Dust Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nuwellis and Pixie Dust Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Nuwellis currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,417.86%. Pixie Dust Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.21, indicating a potential upside of 249.69%. Given Nuwellis’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Nuwellis is more favorable than Pixie Dust Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuwellis and Pixie Dust Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuwellis $8.86 million 0.24 -$20.21 million ($290.21) 0.00 Pixie Dust Technologies $6.30 million 3.52 -$12.53 million N/A N/A

Pixie Dust Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nuwellis.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics. Its Aquadex FlexFlow system includes a console, disposable blood circuit set, and disposable catheter. The company sells its products to hospitals and clinics through its direct salesforce in the United States; and through independent specialty distributors primarily in Austria, Brazil, Colombia, the Czech Republic, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Panama. Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Spain, Switzerland, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CHF Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Nuwellis, Inc. in April 2021. Nuwellis, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Pixie Dust Technologies

Pixie Dust Technologies, Inc., a technology company, focuses on personal care and diversity, and workspace and digital transformation businesses primarily in Japan. It offers SonoRepro, an ultrasonic non-contact vibrotactile stimulation scalp care device; VUEVO, a series of directional voice arrival detection devices for individuals with deaf and hard-of-hearing; and kikippa, an acoustic stimulation device functioning as a desk-top speaker. The company also provides iwasemi, a sound-absorbing or sound-proofing material for architectural and interior design firms; hackke, a location positioning technology; KOTOWARI, a technology offering spatial analysis data; and magickiri, a planning services and monitoring service, which monitors human behavior and analyzes the customer's environment on the customer's behalf. In addition, it operates Pixie Nest, a membership forum, which hosts meetings and distributes information to facilitate solving social issues. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

