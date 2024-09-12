NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Price Up 2.4%

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $120.23 and last traded at $119.75. Approximately 127,168,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 439,155,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. New Street Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $16,304,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,814,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,980,333,370.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $16,304,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,814,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,980,333,370.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total transaction of $12,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,288,862 shares in the company, valued at $671,632,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,725,633 shares of company stock worth $451,910,522 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

