NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929,513 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 19,012 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of NXP Semiconductors worth $250,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $230.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.20. The company has a market cap of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NXPI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.