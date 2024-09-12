O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a growth of 5,536.4% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

O3 Mining Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OIIIF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,342. O3 Mining has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95.

O3 Mining Company Profile

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Marban Alliance property with 65 mining claims covering 2,189 hectares located in the western portion of the province of Québec, Canada.

