O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,000 shares, a growth of 5,536.4% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
O3 Mining Trading Down 8.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:OIIIF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.70. The company had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,342. O3 Mining has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95.
O3 Mining Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than O3 Mining
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for O3 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O3 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.