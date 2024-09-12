Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Reaches $399.01 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $399.01 million and approximately $11.64 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,358.04 or 0.04060284 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00041330 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007292 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011670 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00014522 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007128 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.05543422 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $12,816,816.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.