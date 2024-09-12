ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

ObsEva has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

