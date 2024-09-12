Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.27.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $50.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $49.90 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 334,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,253,071,059. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,253,071,059. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter worth $44,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

