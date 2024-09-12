Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Down 1.2%

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.85 and last traded at $51.32. 5,340,026 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 8,431,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.96.

A number of analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,060,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,204,312.27. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 254,947,063 shares in the company, valued at $15,192,295,484.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,060,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $63,204,312.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 254,947,063 shares in the company, valued at $15,192,295,484.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after buying an additional 19,586,612 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth $92,433,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $67,601,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,880,000. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,744,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

