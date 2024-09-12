Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Trading Up 6.6%

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.29. 55,162 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 182,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OCUP shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ocuphire Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a market cap of $33.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.75.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Ocuphire Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.19% and a negative net margin of 85.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ocuphire Pharma by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. 14.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of unmet needs of patients with refractive and retinal eye disorders. The company offers Phentolamine Ophthalmic Solution for reversal of mydriasis, as well as is in Phase III clinical trials for presbyopia and dim light or night vision disturbances.

