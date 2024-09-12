Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Short Interest Up 171.4% in August

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Office Properties Income Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Office Properties Income Trust stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,432. Office Properties Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $15.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Office Properties Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

About Office Properties Income Trust

opi is a reit focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. opi is managed by the operating subsidiary of the rmr group inc. (nasdaq: rmr), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in newton, massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.