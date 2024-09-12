Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONBPO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONBPO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.37. 3,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,990. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.03. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

