One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th.

One Liberty Properties has a payout ratio of 333.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.3%.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OLP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.11. 3,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,193. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.78. One Liberty Properties has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $27.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $571.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 million. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 10.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on One Liberty Properties

Insider Buying and Selling at One Liberty Properties

In related news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $83,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,200.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other One Liberty Properties news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $83,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,200.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $114,809.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,508.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,714 shares of company stock valued at $709,258. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.