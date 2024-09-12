ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 208,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 4,460.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 134,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 131,441 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in ONEOK by 2,643.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,066 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE opened at $90.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.79 and a 200-day moving average of $81.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on OKE

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.